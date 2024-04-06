Fire at Senator Bernie Sanders' Office in Burlington

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire at The Masonic Temple building on Church Street. The fire was located in the vestibule between the elevator and entrance door to Senator Bernie Sanders ' office.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished. Sanders' office had moderate fire damage and the floors below had significant water damage.

Fire Senator Bernie Sanders Burlington Masonic Temple Damage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four children and one adult dead after fire in Jeannette, Pennsylvaniajeannette fire, deadly jeannette fire, deadly house fire jeannette, jeannette deadly house fire, house fire jeannette, people killed jeannette fire, people killed jeannette house fire

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Deion Sanders says Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter will avoid certain teams in NFL DraftDeion Sanders said the 2025 NFL Draft approach for both his son Shedeur and fellow Colorado star Travis Hunter will be an 'Eli [Manning],' avoiding certain teams.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Deion Sanders Says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Could Pull an Eli ManningPodcast comments by Colorado coach have raised some eyebrows.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Deion Sanders believes son Shedeur Sanders 'probably would have been second' QB selected in upcoming draftCaleb Williams is the expected top selection in next month’s draft. But, NFL legend Deion Sanders believes his son, Shedeur, would have been the second signal caller off the board.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Senator Bernie Sanders Introduces 32-Hour Workweek BillSen. Bernie Sanders has introduced a bill to establish a four-day workweek with no loss of pay for workers. He argues that it would lead to a better quality of life for millions of Americans and address the issue of stress in the country.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

GOP senator blasts Bernie Sanders' push for 32-hour workweek: It will 'never work'Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., argues that production would take a hit if Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 32-hour workweek proposal were to pass.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »