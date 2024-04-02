Fire at Istanbul Nightclub During Renovations Kills at Least 29 People

A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday killed at least 29 people. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire at Istanbul nightclub during renovations kills at least 29A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday killed at least 29 people, officials and reports said. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning. At least one person was being treated at a hospital, the Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement. The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus. The fire was extinguished.

