Fire at Campland by the Bay storage building causes $1.75M in damage

A fire that damaged a storage building at a popular Mission Bay campsite on Monday caused an estimated $1.75 million in damage. The building was destroyed. Boats and other vehicles near the building also were lost in the two-alarm fire, which broke out around 2 p.m. at Campland by the Bay. It took firefighters about 50 minutes to douse the flames in the large warehouse, a fire spokesperson said.

A fire that damaged a storage building at a popular Mission Bay campsite on Monday caused an estimated $1.75 million in damage. The building was destroyed. Boats and other vehicles near the building also were lost in the two-alarm fire, which broke out around 2 p.m. at Campland by the Bay. It took firefighters about 50 minutes to douse the flames in the large warehouse, a fire spokesperson said. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Medics treated a man in his 40s for smoke inhalation at the scene. He declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department. A water contact closure was issued after approximately 17,000 gallons of chemical runoff from the firefighting efforts went into the bay. The public is advised to avoid going in the water near the location for now, according to the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality. City News Service contributed to this report.

Read more:

sdut »

Fire destroys storage building near Campland on the BayA fire that destroyed a building at Campland on the Bay in Mission Bay Monday is under investigation.

Long road to recovery for East Bay store clerk who was set on fireAn East Bay clerk who was set on fire by an alleged repeat shoplifter last month faces a long road to mental and physical recovery.

Chicago Fire Dept. Foundation: Check your smoke alarmsOctober is Fire Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week begins October 8 until October 14.

New York house ‘fire’ turns out to be ‘amazing’ and ‘realistic’ Halloween display: fire departmentFirefighters in Glens Falls, New York, were surprised to find out their 'confirmed structure fire' call last weekend was actually an elaborate Halloween display inside a home.

OC files lawsuits against Southern California Edison and T-Mobile for roles in 'utility-caused' wildfiresThe county contends that both the Silverado Fire and the Coastal Fire were utility-caused wildfires.

Seattle firefighters respond to building fireSeattle Fire said the fire started on the first floor and has reached the basement.