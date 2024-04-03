Finnish Conductor Klaus Mäkelä Named Next Music Director of Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä has been announced as the next music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He is known for his leading roles in orchestras in Oslo, Paris, and Amsterdam. When he takes over in 2027, he will become the youngest music director in the ensemble's history.

