Finn helps Toledo hold off Northern Illinois 35-33

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Toledo hold off Northern Illinois 35-33 on Saturday.

Toledo (4-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) took a 7-0 lead on Finn’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton with 2:52 left in the first quarter. Northern Illinois (1-4, 0-1) pulled even after Antario Brown’s 80-yard run set up a 1-yard sneak by Rocky Lombardi.

Finn directed an eight-play, 70-yard drive early in the second quarter — capped by his 13-yard scoring run — and the Rockets took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Read more:

AP »

The spotted lanternfly is now in Illinois: What you need to knowThe insects with their bright red underwings are visually striking in first glance. But they are no friends of ours.

Water discharge from Trump Tower into Chicago River continues to break rules, Illinois AG allegesChicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower has continued to skirt laws and regulations related to its intake and discharge of water in the Chicago River, the Illinois attorney general’s office alleges.

Chicago migrant crisis leads to city/state tensions in IllinoisMayor Brandon Johnson’s administration defended his proposal to erect tent encampments for migrants amid mounting criticism of a security firm contracted for the plan and rising cost estimates for dealing with asylum seekers.

Water discharge from Trump Tower into Chicago River continues to break rules, Illinois attorney general allegesChicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower has continued to skirt laws and regulations related to its intake and discharge of water in the Chicago River, the Illinois attorney general’s office alleges.

Police in Illinois municipality ask if anyone lost their goatWhile there were plenty of jokes in the comments, no one had claimed the goat as of 9:20 p.m.

Illinois football: Illini face Purdue in return to Big Ten playIllinois coach Bret Bielema squares off against his former defensive coordinator, Purdue coach Ryan Walters, in Saturday’s battle for The Cannon (2:30 p.m., Peacock).

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Toledo hold off Northern Illinois 35-33 on Saturday.

Toledo (4-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) took a 7-0 lead on Finn’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton with 2:52 left in the first quarter. Northern Illinois (1-4, 0-1) pulled even after Antario Brown’s 80-yard run set up a 1-yard sneak by Rocky Lombardi.

Finn directed an eight-play, 70-yard drive early in the second quarter — capped by his 13-yard scoring run — and the Rockets took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Jacquez Stuart’s 7-yard touchdown run pushed the Rockets’ lead to 21-7. The Huskies used Kanon Woodill’s 32-yard field goal and Nate Valcarcel’s 50-yard fumble-return score to close to within 21-17. Toledo answered with Connor Walendzak’s 2-yard touchdown run to take a 28-17 lead into the final quarter.