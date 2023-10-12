Finland police investigate undersea gas pipeline leak as possible sabotage

Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi, left, and Director of the National Bureau of Investigation NBI of Finland Robin Lardot attend a press conferance in Vantaa, Finland, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. NBI is investigating the Batic connector gas pipeline leak and adjacent data cable damage because of"external activity".

The purpose of the probe is to establish whether the Balticconector pipeline was damaged intentionally or by accident and by whom. Finnish authorities have already ruled out an operational mishap, saying the damage resulted from “external activity.

Outside analysts have speculated on everything from a ship’s anchor hitting the pipeline to an explosion as possible causes. Investigators told reporters on Wednesday that an explosion appeared unlikely. headtopics.com

The 77-kilometer-long (48-mile-long) Balticconnector pipeline runs across the Gulf of Finland from the Finnish city of Inkoo to the Estonian port of Paldiski. It is bi-directional, transferring natural gas between Finland and Estonia depending on demand and supply.

The incident comes just over a year after the Nord Stream gas pipelines running between Germany and Russia in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions believed to be sabotage. The case remains unsolved. headtopics.com

“If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO critical infrastructure, then this will be of course serious, but it will also be met by a united and determined response from NATO,” Stoltenberg said.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the incident “alarming news.

Finnish gas transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland estimated that the repair work would take at least five months. The company said a liquified natural gas terminal in Inkoo has the capacity to deliver the gas Finland needs. headtopics.com

