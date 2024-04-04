Finland Extends Closure of Border with Russia Due to Risk of Organized Migration

Finland will extend the closure of its border crossing points with Russia beyond the current April 14 deadline 'until further notice' due to a high risk of organized migration orchestrated by Moscow, the Finnish government said on Thursday.

The Finnish Interior Ministry said in a statement that the Nordic country's national security and public order would come under serious threat if the estimated hundreds of third-country nationals were to continue to attempt to enter from Russia without proper documentation. 'Based on information provided by public authorities, the risk that instrumentalized migration (by Russia) will resume and expand as seen previously remains likely,' the ministry sai

Finland Border Closure Russia Organized Migration National Security

