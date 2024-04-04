Finland Expresses Concerns Over Influx of Migrants from Russia

The Finnish Interior Ministry has expressed concerns about the national security and public order of the country due to the influx of third-country nationals attempting to enter from Russia without proper documentation. The ministry stated that the risk of instrumentalized migration by Russia is likely to resume and expand, based on information provided by public authorities.

Last year, over 1,300 migrants without proper documentation or visas entered Finland in just three months, following the country's NATO alliance membership. Most of the migrants come from the Middle East and Africa, seeking asylum in Finland

