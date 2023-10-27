'Fingernails': See 'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White in New Sci-Fi Romance (Exclusive)

as Ryan and Anna, a couple whose relationship is put through the ringer when Anna starts working at The Love Institute, a facility that runs just such a test. Unfortunately, it's an intense one.

"In this world, the way the test is run, you rip out your fingernail and it’s put in a machine," White explains in ET's exclusive look at the film."It’s pretty brutal." "You pull out the fingernails of each person in the couple and put it in a machine and it tells you whether it's a 100 percent match," adds, who plays Anna's co-worker, Amir."If it is, then the couple is in love. If it's 50 percent, then only one person is in love, and if it's zero, then no one is in love.

"It was really interesting. He started talking about cell phones and your relationship of your finger to your cell phone and the fingernail being part of the process of swiping right and swiping left," White explains of meeting with Nikou about the film."So we wanted to sort of take that out of this world -- there were so many interesting details." headtopics.com

While the test calls Ryan and Anna's relationship into question, Buckley said there were no such difficulties when it came to connecting with White on set. "Literally, day one, we were naked in a bath together, so that’s the kind of baptism in fire of whether you are going to get on with somebody or not," she recalls with a laugh."He just made it so easy. He’s such an amazing actor. Sometimes you come to work and it just fits and it feels really easy, and that part I felt was so important because I wanted it to be hard for Ryan and Anna to want something else.

