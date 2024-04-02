Finding Your Roots: Uncovering Forgotten Family Stories

Both are the children of famous artists, but their family trees contain a cast of fascinating characters whose lives were forgotten—until now. In addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public, chosen for the series following a casting call, Season 10 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS dives into the ancestral backgrounds and stories of. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer.

Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Things We Don't DiscussTuesday, March 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! Henry Louis Gates, Jr. works with Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn, two guests whose family trees were obscured by scandals, to discover the truth about their ancestors.

