Finding the Right Lubricant: Natural Options

If you’ve ever raided the kitchen for slippery material during a hookup, you might already have discovered that not all lubricant comes from the drugstore or sex shop. (You might also have wondered if it was actually a good idea to dip into the olive oil.) In fact, it’s not an either-or situation if you’re looking for natural ingredients in your lube—the sex shop often carries that kind, too, in addition to brands you’ve seen before.

I hope I don’t have to tell you why it’s a good idea to find a lubricant you like, but here’s the elevator speech. Erotic touch often feels great with lubricant, and for insertive play, it can be extremely important for comfort and pleasure. (For anal, it’s essential.) Most people don’t get off on being penetrated without lube, and let me stop you if you’re going to tell me that you always get super we





bust_magazine » / 🏆 151. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Finding the Right Balance: Privacy and Transparency in DeFiFor DeFi to thrive and attract a wider pool of capital it needs to strike the right balance between privacy and transparency through a proactive approach to compliance, AntoniZolciak writes. An opinion for TradingWeek, presented by CMEGroup:

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

4 Ways To Bring More Nature Into Your Home (And Why You Should)We aren't just living in nature, we're a part of nature; it's where we thrive. And yet, over time we've managed to remove more and more of it from our living environments. Human-made interiors, synthetic fabrics, and chemical-laden products have been established as a modern-day norm—but that's finally starting to change as we explore natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and wool inside our homes.A return to the natural world is blooming, and we see it in every direction. We're all craving more time outside—outdoor recreation is on the rise for Americans. And we're realizing that nature holds the key to our well-being—with exposure to nature connected to benefits from decreased cardiovascular risk to increased mental health. Nature has always been there, but as we rediscover its power, it's only natural that we'd want to bring it inside our homes. The everyday natural After years of disconnection from the natural world, more of us are merging natural elements with modern design—and it's très chic

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

Chemistry Professor Discovers the Remarkable Contribution of Bacterial Chemicals to Drug DiscoveryChemistry professor Ben Shen, Ph.D., directs the Natural Products Discovery Center at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology. The center holds one of the world’s largest collections of microbial natural chemicals. The contribution of bacterial chemicals to the history of drug discovery is remarkable, said Shen, who directs the Natural Products Discovery Center at the institute, one of the world’s largest microbial natural product collections. “Few people realize that nearly half of the FDA-approved antibiotics and anticancer drugs on the market are natural products or are inspired by them,” Shen said. “Nature is the best chemist to make these complex natural products. We are applying modern genomic technologies and computational tools to understand their fascinating chemistry and enzymology, and this is leading to progress at unprecedented speed. These enzymes are the latest exciting example

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Finding the Perfect Foundation: A Beauty Director's JourneyA dedicated skin-care routine is key, but sometimes a really good foundation is the unsung hero behind that pristine glow. Foundations have come a long way from being described like pastries (“cakey,” “flaky,” “powdery”). Here are the 27 best ones

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

The 50 Dunks Project: Finding Adventure in WaterA woman embarks on a challenge to dunk in 50 different bodies of water before turning 50, as a way to find adventure and escape the stresses of adulthood.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Justice Society of America #7: Finding Their RhythmReunions are cut short when the JSA and the Lost Children face down a new threat! Can this group of heroes and sidekicks find their rhythm or will it be curtains for both? Massive ramifications for the next stage of THE NEW GOLDEN AGE!

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »