Finding the Perfect Swimsuit for Women Over 50

Are you looking for a new swimsuit? The notion of shopping for swimwear is often dreaded by women over 50 . This is probably because we know from our past experience how trying on multiple swimsuits and seeing yourself in the wrong styles can be very disheartening. But when you do find a suit that is right for you, it can make you feel great . At our age we aren’t looking for perfection, be we do want comfort and style and to look the best we can.

Make sure the padded cups are not removable. Otherwise they fall out easily and are hard to reinsert to lay properly again. Also make sure that the clasps and hardware on the suit are sturdy. I once bought an inexpensive suit and the bra closure in the back was made of hard plastic which broke! Luckily it happened before I left the house.

Are you looking for a new swimsuit this season? Do you have a tried and true style you like or are you going to try something new?

