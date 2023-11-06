Finding the Perfect Foundation: A Beauty Director's Journey

As the beauty director-at-large of the Cut, I can confidently say that finding the best foundation is no easy feat. Even after almost ten years in the industry, I’m still playing trial and error and testing new formulas to find out what is the most compatible for my specific skin type. Although I finally feel like I’ve found my perfect match (more on that later, below), there are several factors to consider when you’re on the hunt for the perfect foundation.
As soon as you determine your skin type (dry, oily, combination, or acne-prone), you will have to determine the type of coverage you’re looking for, whether you’re more of a full-coverage, sheer, or medium to buildable type of person. Lastly, you need to make sure the foundation range is inclusive and has a shade suited for your complexion and unique undertone. Thankfully, the shade range market has expanded and now there are more colors than ever before to choose from.Pay attention to how the formula interacts with your skin. It’s best to search for a noncomedogenic foundation that will not clog your pore
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TeenVogue | Read more »
Source: LDNfashion | Read more »
Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »
Source: Allure_magazine | Read more »
Source: PreventionMag | Read more »
Source: wwd | Read more »