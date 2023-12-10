Find the Best Presents at Local Holiday Markets

Find gifts at the Georgetown Christmas Market, Holiday Krampus Market, Denver Vegan Holiday Market, It's a RiNo-Ful Life Market, Vintage Holiday Market, RedLine's Holiday Art Market and so many more.Running late on shopping for the perfect gifts? Hanukkah is underway, and Winter Solstice, Christmas, Kwanzaa and whatever the heck holidays you celebrate aren’t far behind.

Take a deep breath and visualize local, local, local…then look at the list we’ve compiled for you of the best places to find the best presents this weekend:If fresh art’s your objective for this holiday shopping season, the Art Hub in 40 West, where four galleries have holiday-oriented shows, is a perfect landing spot. You’ll find small art, new art, handmade art, a happy holiday spirit and just the gift you’ve been looking for. And what a great way to support your local artists.This annual market, put on by nonprofit Celebrate EDU, showcases products from entrepreneurs with intellectual and developmental disabilitie





denverwestword » / 🏆 315. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah veterans find love, support from local communitiesAmy Nay anchors Good Day Utah Weekend each Saturday and Sunday morning on Fox 13 from 6:30-9AM. She also fills in on the desk and out in the field for Fox 13 News, where she’s been proud to be a part of the team.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

A Local's Guide to Kansas City: The Best Places to VisitStealMyVacation: For her three-day birthday tour, nbcsnl cast member Heidi Gardner took 25 friends back home to Kansas City — where they ate pizza and barbecue, danced to a local marching band, and took a party bus to a foam party

Source: NYMag - 🏆 111. / 63 Read more »

How to find the best deals on Amazon during Black FridayHow do you know the discount you’re seeing is actually a good deal or if it's the best price this item has seen all year? We're going to show you how to find out.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

The best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday saleIf you want to grab a new gaming laptop, this early Black Friday sale from Best Buy is your best bet.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

8 Best Mike Flanagan Horror Characters, Ranked Worst To BestMike Flanagan is known for lovingly crafting dynamic characters, filling out some of modern-day horror's most terrifying films and T.V. shows.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Great Local Deals in San Luis Obispo CountyFind great local deals on dining, gold, happy hours, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Source: californianewsn - 🏆 440. / 53 Read more »