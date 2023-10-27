Find a location near you participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day around the country. The DEA created the initiative in order to combat the opioid epidemic.

You can locate a collection site near you by heading to the DEA website here. A quick search of the 92101 zip code shows 12 locations within a 10 mile radius, including the Naval Hospital at Balboa Park, San Diego State University and several San Diego Police Department locations.

