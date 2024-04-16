Financial Security is a Matter of Time, Not Money, Says Retired Millionaire

La seguridad financiera es una cuestión de tiempo, no de dinero, dice un millonario hecho que se jubiló a los 35 añosLa encuesta de CNBC International Your Money Financial Security Survey realizada recientemente por Survey Monkey, preguntó exactamente eso a personas de todo el mundo, y las respuestas revelaron cómo piensan las personas en diferentes países sobre sus finanzas.Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

La seguridad, dijo Adcock, no provino de la cantidad de dinero que ahorró, sino de lo que le brindó: libertad para vivir su vida como quisiera sin depender de un cheque mensual. Cuando su esposa se jubiló al año siguiente, la pareja pasó tres años viajando por el país en una casa rodante Gulfstream."Ciertamente vivíamos de forma austera. Gastábamos mucho menos de lo que gastamos ahora", dijo Adcock.

"Yo diría que nuestra tasa de ahorro estaba al borde del extremo", dijo."Pero odiaba lo que hacía. Quería salir lo más rápido posible".

Financial security is about time, not money, says self-made millionaire who retired at 35Steve Adcock says he first felt financially secure when he had saved up enough to retire from his corporate job in 2016.

Aurora Financial Empowerment Center Helps Individuals Overcome Financial HardshipsThe Aurora Financial Empowerment Center in Aurora, Illinois offers workshops and counseling services to help individuals improve their financial literacy and overcome financial difficulties. The center provides guidance on debt management and offers support to those considering bankruptcy as a last resort.

Financial literacy program helps teens learn budgeting, financial decision-makingHosted by local bank First Credit Union at Chandler Community College’s Pecos Campus, the ‘Mad City Money’ program empowers teens with financial education.

What financial planners wish you knew about Social SecurityFor a program that’s been around for nearly 90 years, there’s still a lot of confusion about how it works.

Texas Democrats Call on Colleges to Set Aside Financial Aid for Students Without Social Security NumbersTexas Democrats in Congress are urging colleges to allocate financial aid funds for students whose parents do not have Social Security numbers, preventing them from completing the new FAFSA form. The issue has primarily impacted immigrant families. A majority of Texas Democrats in the U.S. House have signed an open letter, requesting colleges to track the amount of money provided to students without Social Security numbers last year and ensure a similar amount remains available until June 1 or until the federal government resolves the error.

What Financial Planners Wish You Knew About Social SecurityThe investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

