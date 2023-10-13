Final arguments are being made before Australia's vote Saturday to create Indigenous Voice

Opposing campaigners made their final pitches on Friday over changing the Australia's constitution to acknowledge a place for Indigenous Australians on the eve of the nation's first referendum in a generation. The referendum has the potential to amend Australia’s founding legal document for the first time since 1977.

Indigenous activist Robbie Thorpe drew attention to Indigenous division over the Voice this week by applying for a High Court injunction to stop the referendum. “The referendum is an attack on Aboriginal Sovereignty,” Thorpe said in a statement on Friday.

The fragmented forces opposing Australia's Indigenous referendumAustralia is scheduled to hold a referendum on Oct. 14 to decide whether to create a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body to parliament, as requested by the country's Indigenous leaders in 2017.