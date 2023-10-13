Final arguments are being made before Australia's vote Saturday to create Indigenous Voice

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shows his support for a yes vote during a visit to Adelaide, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Advocates for and against a referendum that would acknowledge Indigenous Australians in the nation’s constitution campaigned for a final day on the eve of the first such ballot in Australia in a generation.
The committee comprised of and chosen by Indigenous Australians would advise the Parliament and government on issues that affect the nation's most disadvantaged ethnic minority. Indigenous Australians account for only 3.8% of Australia's population.
"Kindness costs nothing. Thinking of others costs nothing. This is a time where Australians have that opportunity to show the generosity of spirit that I see in the Australian character where at the worst of times we always see the best of the Australian character," Albanese added.
Indigenous activist Robbie Thorpe drew attention to Indigenous division over the Voice this week by applying for a High Court injunction to stop the referendum. “The referendum is an attack on Aboriginal Sovereignty,” Thorpe said in a statement on Friday.
Many progressives argue the constitution should more importantly acknowledge that Indigenous Australians never ceded their land to British colonizers and a treaty was a higher priority than a Voice. "Yes" campaigner Kyam Maher, an Indigenous man who is South Australia state's attorney general, said the question he was most often asked by thousands of voters was what result Indigenous Australians wanted.