Filmmakers Rally Behind 'Coyote vs. Acme' After Warner Bros. Discovery Scraps Film

Filmmakers are rallying behind 'Coyote vs. Acme,' the little Looney Tunes movie that could survive a death sentence from Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery has come under fire in recent weeks for scrapping 'Coyote vs. Acme,' which had already been completed and screened for test audiences.

Amid mounting scrutiny from figures in the entertainment industry and beyond, the studio giant later reversed its decision to bury the film, permitting director Dave Green to shop the title around to other distributors, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Since Warner Bros. and Discovery merged last year, the mega-corporation and its president, David Zaslav, have sparked pushback in the creative communty for killing movies after they've been made — allegedly in favor of tax writeoffs. After witnessing the brutal demises of other completed Warner Bros. projects (rest in peace, 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt'), it appears the fall of 'Coyote vs. Acme' was the last straw for filmmakers — several of whom reportedly canceled meetings with the studio in protes

