Filmmaker Jim Wahlberg's Encounter with Mother Teresa Leads to Faith and Sobriety

Christian filmmaker Jim Wahlberg shares his journey to Jesus Christ and sobriety, which began when he encountered Mother Teresa during her visit to his prison in 1988. Wahlberg describes the moment as seeing God and credits it as the missing element in his life.

He now believes that he can live a different life and stay sober with a relationship with Christ.

Jim Wahlberg Mother Teresa Faith Sobriety Prison Encounter Jesus Christ

