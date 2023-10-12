Filming of reality show near Petersburg could interfere with subsistence hunting

the Forest Service said the filming will affect access to subsistence resources within the proposed area. But the scale of the impact on subsistence is not significant within the overall traditional use area.

“I can see a conflict really quick here, where somebody gets shot — not intentionally, but it could happen,” said Lynn. “I think you might want to take a look at a different time of the year. I think we’re asking for some problems we don’t need.

“Essentially, like, if they can cut trees down, or if they can have fires, how they’re going to dispose of human waste,” said Uppencamp. “And for wildlife interactions, like — they need to ensure they’re not overly harassing wildlife. headtopics.com

The Forest Service opened up a week-long comment period to gather feedback on the permit. They notified about 450 interested parties on an email chain, and addressed Petersburg’s Borough Assembly and the local tribe, Petersburg Indian Association.

Altogether, Born said it was a tough call to make — but the land doesn’t just belong to Petersburg locals. Gilpin said it all feels a little exploitative — and that even if the Outlast crew “leaves no trace” on the land, they’ll leave behind a lost season. headtopics.com

And it’s not the first go around Petersburg residents have had with reality TV shows in their backyard. In recent years,The Outlast cast and crew will film around Little Duncan until mid-November. By that time, one determined contestant will have won their million dollar prize — but some locals will have missed their chance to get a prize buck.is our partner station in Petersburg.

