Filmax Nabs Sales Rights on Abigail Schaaff’s ‘Monster of Many Noses’

Filmax has boarded “The Monster of Many Noses,” which marks yet another feature debut by a Barcelona-based female director, here Abigail Schaaff in a movie which blends fantasy genre and local lore to large social point. Filmax, which also handles distribution in Spain, will show first images of the film at the American Film Market.

