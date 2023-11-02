HEAD TOPICS

Film Editing Depends on Listening for the Music, Dominique Auvray Says

Variety1 min.

Dominique Auvray says working with Marguerite Duras was about ‘finding the film’ during editing (while limiting the wine intake).

The woman who created the sound for “Paris, Texas” and cut such films as “No Fear, No Die,” “L’Amour Fou,” and “Hu-Man” says her career has been built around one key ability: Tuning in to your eyes and ears. Speaking at

