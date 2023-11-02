Film Editing Depends on Listening for the Music, Dominique Auvray Says

The woman who created the sound for “Paris, Texas” and cut such films as “No Fear, No Die,” “L’Amour Fou,” and “Hu-Man” says her career has been built around one key ability: Tuning in to your eyes and ears. Speaking at

United States Headlines Read more: VARIETY »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEADLINE: Toronto Film Festival – DeadlineToronto Film Festival breaking news and the latest updates about Toronto Film Festival at Deadline Hollywood.

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

NPR: A landmark gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease moves closer to realityAdvisers to the Food and Drug Administration meet Tuesday to review the first treatment of human disease using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. The agency has a December deadline to make a decision.

Source: NPR | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: FDA Advisors Consider Crispr Gene-Editing Treatment for Sickle Cell AnemiaNearly all patients treated so far have been relieved of the blood-clogging crises of the disease.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

KPBSNEWS: A landmark gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease moves closer to realityAdvisers to the Food and Drug Administration meet Tuesday to review the first treatment of human disease using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. The agency has a December deadline to make a decision.

Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕

ABC7: FDA considers 1st CRISPR gene editing treatment that may cure sickle cell diseaseUp until now, the only real treatment has been a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. The new exa-cel treatment under FDA consideration can use the patient's own stem cells.

Source: ABC7 | Read more ⮕

REALGM: Jacob Wilkins, Son Of Dominique Wilkins, Commits To GeorgiaJacob Wilkins, Son Of Dominique Wilkins, Commits To Georgia - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM | Read more ⮕