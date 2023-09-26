Film academy to replace Hattie McDaniel’s missing Oscar trophy for ‘Gone with the Wind’

The trophy had been missing since the late 1960s “I want to thank each one of you who had a part in selecting me for one of the awards for your kindness,” McDaniel said.

“It has made me feel very, very humble, and I shall always hold it as a beacon for anything that I may be able to do in the future.

“I sincerely hope I shall always be a credit to my race and to the motion-picture industry. My heart is too full to tell you just how I feel. And may I say thank you and God bless you.” Another Black woman would not win an Oscar until 1991, when

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy Museum said today that they will gift a replacement of Hattie McDaniel's 1939 Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for Gone with the Wind. The trophy had been missing since the late 1960s.

Film Academy to Replace Hattie McDaniel’s Long-Missing ‘Gone with the Wind’ OscarA new statuette will be gifted to Howard University, to which McDaniel bequeathed the plaque she received in 1940 upon her death in 1952, and from which it went missing the late 1960s.

won a Best Supporting Actress statuette for her role as Oda Mae Brown in “Ghost.”