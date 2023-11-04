Filipino Teachers Help Address Teacher Shortage in California

John Carlo Chan, a special education teacher from the Philippines, has joined Oceana High School in Pacifica, California to help fill the teacher shortage in the state. Chan, who previously taught students on the autism spectrum in the Philippines, decided to apply for a teaching position in California after learning about the demand for teachers

. He is one of many international teachers, particularly from the Philippines, who have been recruited by Bay Area districts to address the teacher shortage. The Jefferson Union High School District, San Jose Unified, and San Mateo-Foster City School District have all hired Filipino educators to meet their staffing needs

