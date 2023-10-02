Filip Chytil’s injury could keep him out of Rangers’ opener

classified as day-to-day“I hope not,” Laviolette said when asked if there’s concern Chytil won’t start the season on time.“It’s just we want to be sure that he’s healthy going into the year. I can never be sure about that.”Chytil has only played in one exhibition game — the 3-0 loss to the Bruins in Boston — due to the injury.

“I hope not,” Laviolette said when asked if there’s concern Chytil won’t start the season on time. “It’s just we want to be sure that he’s healthy going into the year. I can never be sure about that.” Chytil has only played in one exhibition game — the 3-0 loss to the Bruins in Boston — due to the injury.

After skating for an hour, during which they played a fast-paced four-on-four scrimmage in addition to other drills, the Blueshirts left the ice so it could be cleaned before returning for another half hour.

Laviolette continued to experiment with line combos.

The Rangers have two preseason games remaining Wednesday and Thursday against the Devils and Bruins, respectively.

Filip Chytil still isn’t skating with his teammates after suffering an injury during the preseason.The Rangers had a longer-than-usual practice session Monday in Tarrytown.

After skating for an hour, during which they played a fast-paced four-on-four scrimmage in addition to other drills, the Blueshirts left the ice so it could be cleaned before returning for another half hour.

“Covered a lot of stuff out there,” Laviolette said. “Lot of different areas and different situational stuff. Special teams to overtime to four-on-four, breakouts. There was a lot of stuff that got covered today.”Tyler Pitlick solidifying Rangers role with training camp approach

Laviolette continued to experiment with line combos.

Kaapo Kakko skated on the right wing of the top line alongside Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, while Chris Kreider slotted onto the left wing of the second unit next to Vincent Trocheck and Brennan Othmann.

Alexis Lafreniere was dropped to the left wing of the third line after skating on the right side of the second line in the loss to the Islanders on Saturday night. He joined Barclay Goodrow and Blake Wheeler, while Jonny Brodzinski and Will Cuylle rotated in as the extra skaters.

, with Ryan Lindgren next to Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller next to Jacob Trouba.

Erik Gustafsson was inserted onto the left side with Braden Schneider. Zac Jones and Ben Harpur made up the fourth D pairing.

Jones, however, took a brief break from practice after he absorbed a shot at the end of the scrimmage. He ultimately returned for the second part of the session after getting stitches on the bottom of his chin.

The Rangers’ practiced a first power-play unit that featured Fox, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad and Kreider, which is the alignment the club used most of last season.

Lafreniere, Kakko, Wheeler Gustafsson and Miller made up the second unit. Presumably, Chytil would slot into that group in place of one of the two defensemen.

Goalie Louis Domingue and defenseman Mac Hollowell cleared waivers and were assigned to AHL Hartford on Monday.