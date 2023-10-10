Fighting with Israel signals coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah, analysts say

Israeli forces launch artillery fire toward southern Lebanon from the border zone in northern Israel on Monday, while Hezbollah denied involvement in clashes or"any infiltration attempt" into Israel.

This week, militant groups in southern Lebanon escalated their attacks on neighboring northern Israel, prompting Israel to launch artillery and cross-border airstrikes. Monday's fighting follows rocket and drone attacks in the region on Sunday. Both Hezbollah and Israel fired across the border, leading the United Nations peacekeeping force in LebanonThe fighting around the northern Israeli border is at a much smaller scale than in southern Israel near Gaza, the Palestinian coastal enclave to Israel's southwest.

She said Hezbollah, which is a Shia Muslim organization, and Hamas, a Sunni group, have coordinated for years.On Sunday, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has met with Hamas leaders. headtopics.com

Raisi also held phone calls with leaders from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad after the attacks against Israel began, Iran's state-run news agencyIran has been ruled by Shia fundamentalists since the 1979 revolution.

"I don't think Nasrallah would authorize a major attack against Israel without approval of Iranian leaders," he said Monday."Whereas I don't know that Hamas waits for Iranian authorization ... headtopics.com

Israeli intelligence analysts call the relationship among Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran"the resistance camp." They share the goal of weakening Israel and creating a Muslim-run land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, said Neomi Neumann, former head of research for the Israeli Security Agency.

Dirigente de Hamas dice que ni Irán ni Hezbollah estuvieron involucrados en incursión a IsraelUn alto dirigente de Hamas aseguró el lunes que sólo un pequeño número de los principales comandantes en Gaza tenía conocimiento sobre la incursión a gran escala que se lanzó a Israel, pero que aliados como Irán y el grupo libanés Hezbollah “se sumarán a la batalla si Gaza es sujeta a una guerra de aniquilación”.