Fighting Erupts Around Gaza Hospital as Israeli Forces Target Medical Facilities

Heavy fighting erupted around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering. A shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people. Israeli forces focus on clearing medical facilities that they say Hamas militants use for cover.





wfaa » / 🏆 649. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Internet outage in Gaza amid heavy Israeli bombardmentIt is the first time in this war that medical workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross have entered the besieged Gaza Strip.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza. The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 55. / 28,125 Read more »

Israeli forces split Gaza in two ahead of expected push into Gaza CityIsraeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were temporarily cut Monday for a third time…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 270. / 26,25 Read more »

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as advance into Gaza City loomsPalestinian death toll tops 10,000 as major ground battle appears imminent

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Some internet, phone service returns to Gaza as heavy Israeli bombardment continuesTwo days after cellular and internet service abruptly vanished for most of Gaza amid a heavy Israeli bombardment, the crowded enclave was coming back online…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 413. / 22,68 Read more »

Internet and phone service begins to return to Gaza as heavy Israeli bombardment continuesTwo days after cellular and internet service abruptly vanished for most of Gaza amid a heavy Israeli bombardment, the crowded enclave was coming back online…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 270. / 26,25 Read more »