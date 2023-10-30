FIFA bans Spain’s Luis Rubiales over unwanted kiss at World Cup

Monday that it has banned former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for three years over violations of the organization’s disciplinary code.

Spain soccer star Jenni Hermoso had accused Rubiales of grabbing and kissing her without her consent during on-field celebration’s of the country’s first, which warns against “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.” Rubiales can appeal his banishment.

Rubiales initially refused to step down as president of the Spanish soccer federation after images of the kiss were aired, accusing Hermoso of lying and blaming the media and “fake feminism” for his predicament. But Spain’s World Cup players and other prospective national team members said they would not play for the country if Rubiales remained in power. headtopics.com

