FIFA bans Spain's Luis Rubiales for kiss at Women's World Cup

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Â Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales (L) leaves Spain's National High Court on September 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been summoned to court by an investigating judge to be heard as a defendant and respond to accusations of sexual assault after his kiss on football captain Jenni Hermoso's lips at the Women's World Cup final.

Disciplinary committee judges determined Rubiales forcibly kissed a player on the lips the Women's World Cup during the the trophy ceremony. Rubiales was banned from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years for the misconduct, FIFA noted in its statement Monday morning.

Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's 1-0 victory over England on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby.Following the misconduct, Rubiales was suspended for 90 days. headtopics.com

He resigned from his jobs in soccer in September after weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national team players.Editor's Note:

La FIFA sanciona 3 años al español Luis Rubiales por su beso y mala conducta en el Mundial femeninoZÚRICH (AP) — La FIFA sancionó el lunes al expresidente de la federación española de fútbol Luis Rubiales con tres años de inhabilitación por su mala conducta en la final del Mundial femenino, donde besó en los labios sin consentimiento a una jugadora durante la ceremonia de entrega del trofeo. Read more ⮕

