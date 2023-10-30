FIFA bans Spain's Luis Rubiales for 3 years over kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final

The former Spanish soccer federation president is still under criminal investigation for kissing a player on Spain's women's national teamFIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at theFIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges, who had investigated charges relating to “basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of...

At the final whistle in Sydney, Rubiales had grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby.by FIFA judges during their investigation, and they also cited a third incident — “carrying the Spanish player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations” — in a ruling to explain why he was provisionally suspended.

The risk of witness tampering by Rubiales and his allies also was cited to justify the interim ban that is now confirmed to extend beyond the nextfrom his jobs in soccer in September after three weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national-team players. headtopics.com

“After my swift suspension by FIFA, and the rest of the cases building against me, it is clear that I cannot return to the post,” Rubiales said on Sept. 10 when finally giving up the federation presidency he had held since 2018.

Rubiales also had to give up his vice presidency of European soccer body UEFA which paid him 250,000 euros ($265,000) each year. UEFA later thanked Rubiales for his service in a statement. When Rubiales resigned, which was coordinated with an interview with a British cable news channel, he noted not wanting to be a distraction from Spain’s bid to host the men’s 2030 World Cup in a UEFA-backed project with Portugal and Morocco. headtopics.com

That bid has since been picked by FIFA as the only candidate to host the 2030 tournament in a plan that now also includes its former opponents Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

