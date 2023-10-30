FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)FILE - Then President of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, top right, stands with Spain’s Women’s World Cup soccer team after their World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)FILE - President of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, left, stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda after their World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Rubiales also is under criminal investigation in Spain for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team’s 1-0 victory over England on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. He denied wrongdoing to The risk of witness tampering by Rubiales and his allies also was cited to justify the interim ban that is now confirmed to extend beyond the next men’s World Cup in 2026 being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“After my swift suspension by FIFA, and the rest of the cases building against me, it is clear that I cannot return to the post,” Rubiales said on Sept. 10 when finally giving up the federation presidency he had held since 2018. headtopics.com

When Rubiales resigned, which was coordinated with an interview with a British cable news channel, he noted not wanting to be a distraction from Spain’s bid to host the men’s 2030 World Cup in a UEFA-backed project with Portugal and Morocco.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

Ex-Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales handed 3-year ban by FIFAFIFA on Monday handed a three-year ban to former Spain federation president Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss on Spain forward Jenni Hermoso. Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup finalFIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales from ‘all football-related activities’ for three years after unwanted kiss on Jennifer HermosoFIFA, soccer’s world governing body, has banned Luis Rubiales – the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) – from all football-related activities for three years over the unwanted kiss on Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning star player Jennifer Hermoso. Read more ⮕

FIFA bans ousted Spanish soccer federation president for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at the World Cup finalFIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years. Read more ⮕

Former RFEF President Rubiales banned from football for three yearsLuis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, world soccer's ruling body said on Monday. Read more ⮕

From World Series to World Cup, Arlington has to rethink transportationThe North Central Texas Council of Governments is looking at how people travel to the entertainment district. For years the area has hosted the most important... Read more ⮕