FIFA bans Luis Rubiales from soccer for 3 years for forcibly kissing Jenni Hermoso

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

United States Headlines Read more: WOKVNews »

Ex-Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales handed 3-year ban by FIFAFIFA on Monday handed a three-year ban to former Spain federation president Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss on Spain forward Jenni Hermoso. Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Spain's Luis Rubiales for kiss at Women's World CupFIFA banned the former president of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, for misconduct.Disciplinary committee judges determined Rubiales forcibly Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Spain’s Luis Rubiales over unwanted kiss at World CupFormer Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales was banned for violating FIFA’s disciplinary code. Read more ⮕

Luis Rubiales, Former Spanish Soccer Chief, Banned for Three YearsFIFA ruled that Rubiales wouldn’t be allowed to hold any post in the game following his unwanted kiss of player Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final in August Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales from ‘all football-related activities’ for three years after unwanted kiss on Jennifer HermosoFIFA, soccer’s world governing body, has banned Luis Rubiales – the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) – from all football-related activities for three years over the unwanted kiss on Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning star player Jennifer Hermoso. Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup finalFIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years. He was judged for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges. Read more ⮕