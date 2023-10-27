Fiesty Santa Cruz Otter

Sea otter 841 foraging in shallow water in Santa Cruz, CA. She spent the summer harassing surfers, but marine experts say her unusual behavior may have been attributed to "hormonal surges related to pregnancy."Sea Otter 841 spent the summer terrorizing Santa Cruz surfers and kayakers. However, wildlife officials recently confirmed she gave birth to a pup and said her reign of terror could have been caused by"hormonal surges related to pregnancy."U.S.

While wildlife biologists suspected Sea Otter 841 may have been pregnant earlier this year, they were unable to verify the pregnancy without capturing the sea otter to perform a full health evaluation.

"Approaching a sea otter so closely that it changes its behavior may constitute a violation of these laws and could result in penalties, including fines up to $100,000 and potential jail time up to one year," the agency said. headtopics.com

Community Advocates' mission was to improve civic engagement and ethnic relations between the diverse communities in Southern California. Since its conception, the group has been able to create civil dialogues and partner with local organizations to do just that, with LAist — at the time KPCC — being one of the many outlets to collaborate with Lehrer.

After his time with ADL, he co-founded Community Advocates, working with L.A. civil rights veteran Joe Hicks. Joe had headed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. David’s vision for a next-generation nonprofit to focus on local issues was shared by Joe. headtopics.com

It’s a fitting testament to a man who embodied values I hold in the highest regard. He was a sounding board for me during times of frustration or uncertainty. David was someone I never considered dying. His life force was too strong and the need for his work too great.

David's funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Ariella, their four children and nine grandchildren.There is no question that the student demand for housing is high. But much about a plan to build hundreds of beds for community college students remains tentative.LACCD joins a growing number of California community colleges developing housing on their campuses. headtopics.com

Read more:

LAist »

Surfboard-stealing otter of Santa Cruz appears with tiny pupAn otter appearing to be 841 with its youngster was floating just off Lighthouse Point on Wednesday morning and early afternoon, periodically diving while the pup floated. When both were on the sur… Read more ⮕

AnOTTER One: Infamous Santa Cruz sea otter known for hijacking surfboards gives birth to pupSanta Cruz's infamous sea otter known for pestering surfers has given birth to pup! Time will tell if motherhood will mellow her out or if she'll get even more aggressive to protect her little one. Read more ⮕

Surfboard-stealing otter of Santa Cruz appears with tiny pupThe sea otter that shot to fame after photos spread worldwide of her stealing and riding on surfers’ boards has been photographed with a tiny newborn pup at her side. Read more ⮕

Rio Rico man killed in Santa Cruz County Deputy-involved shootingAnne Simmons is a Digital Content Producer for KGUN 9. She got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Read more ⮕

UC Santa Cruz students march for end to Israel-Hamas warHundreds of UC Santa Cruz students gathered at the Quarry Plaza on the UCSC campus Wednesday to demand the university divestment from weapons manufacturers and an end to the latest war between Isra… Read more ⮕

After terrorizing surfers, California's angriest otter finds peace as new motherSanta Cruz's sea otter, 841, has given birth to a wee pup — suggesting that her erratic behavior could have been hormonally driven. Read more ⮕