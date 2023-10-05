Fiery moment FedEx plane crash lands, skids off runway in Tennessee

Harrowing video shows diving plane before crash that killed student pilot, 20, instructor, 22What went wrong in plane crash that killed Super Bowl-winning tight endA FedEx plane crash landed and skidded off a runway in Tennessee late Wednesday after its landing gear failed — but miraculously no one was injured, authorities said.

Multiple public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport just after 11 p.m. when the troubled FedEx 757 flight reported it had experienced the landing gear failure shortly after taking off.The fiery sparks and plumes of smoke trailed the plane as it screeched down the tarmac before sliding onto a grassed area.

“This ain’t good,” an emergency responder could be heard saying in the video shot by Hamilton County EMS. Sparks flew as the FedEx plane crash landed at the Chattanooga Regional Airport just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen chasing after the plane as it skidded off the runway and came to a halt. headtopics.com

“Great job by the FedEx crew pulling off an emergency landing … and avoiding what could have been a worse disaster,” Hamilton County EMS said. “There was no fire, only smoke from the engines. Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the department tweeted.A FedEx spokesperson said the flight, which was en route to Memphis from Chattanooga, had experienced an issue right after taking off.

nypost »

