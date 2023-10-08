Field invader wearing ‘Virginity Rocks’ garment interrupts Orioles-Rangers playoff game

Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers fans may have gotten a bit more than they bargained for at Camden Yards on Saturday during the American League Division Series Game 1. A man wearing a tiny piece of clothing ran out onto the field during the eighth inning and was immediately tackled and taken off by security and police officers.

Rangers relievers Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc held it together to pick up the win. 'The bullpen did a great job,' Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. 'Got bumpy, but found a way to get through it.' BRAVES FANS THROW BOTTLES ON FIELD AFTER CONTROVERSIAL CALL Josh Jung hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to increase the Rangers’ lead.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Bruce Bochy: Rangers ace Max Scherzer ‘doubtful' vs. OriolesTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

The Rangers Hope To Keep the Playoff Wins Coming Against the Baltimore OriolesIt's been 7 years since the Texas Rangers or Baltimore Orioles have been in the playoffs. Here's what to know about the ALDS matchup.

The Orioles and Rangers took different paths to recover after losing over 100 games in 2021In two years, the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers went from triple-digit losses to the postseason. That’s about the extent of their similarities. Baltimore rebuilt through high draft picks and a l

Rangers’ ‘Swiss Army knife’ Andrew Heaney to start Game 1 of ALDS against OriolesTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Breaking down Rangers rotation, lineup decisions prior to ALDS vs. Orioleslg:84b8d227-0a4b-6dbc-0ae9-9f8a74752e3b

How to watch Rangers-Orioles in ALDS: Probable starters and moreTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.