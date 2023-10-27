Field hockey roundup for North Jersey, Group 1 first round

Sixth-seeded Belvidere scored twice in the third quarter to beat 11th-seeded Kittatinny, 2-1, in the first round of the North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Belvidere.

Cassondra Costantino and Olivia Franceschino both scored for the County Seaters (12-6-1), who moved on to play third-seeded Boonton in the quarterfinals.Lila Maggio also chipped in with a goal and an assist while Ani Myers and Kylee Hughen both notched assists. Tayla Szmad made four saves for the shutout.Arianna Fragomeni recorded eight saves including her 800th of her career as 10th-seeded Mountain Lakes upset seventh-seeded Lenape Valley, 5-0, in Stanhope.

Hannah Lees, Kaylin Oey, Paulina Roldan, Kara Sawransky, and Karina Desai all scored for the Lakers (10-6) who tallied 18 shots. Lees, Oey, and Flor DeBeijer all had assists as well in the win.Mountain Lakes will play either second-seeded Pompton Lakes or 15th-seeded Verona in the quarterfinals. Those two teams play on Saturday.Maddy DeFillipo netted three goals to help give 13th-seeded Pequannock a 3-2 upset win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in Ramsey. headtopics.com

Nicole Chavez also had two assists and Jakemarie Roby made seven saves for Pequannock (10-8), which led 2-1 at halftime.

