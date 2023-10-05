Field hockey recap: Olivia Brovak sets milestone; Bordentown losses to Cinnaminson in OT

Bordentown senior Olivia Brovak made the 500th save of her field hockey career on Oct. 5, 2023 - photo courtesy Amy FisicaroBordentown senior Olivia Brovak had 14 saves including career save No. 500 in a 3-2 overtime home loss to Cinnaminson. Brovak has three consecutive seasons with triple digit saves, including 150 this fall. Her season-best is 206 as a junior.

Lila McDermott scored twice, including the game-winner, for Cinnaminson (7-3 record). Avva Smith chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sophia Flicker earned the win with six saves.Lindsay Reed and Carmella Viteritto scored a goal each as the Scotties (3-7-1) needed a fourth-quarter goal to force overtime.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Lorain Schools chaperone explains why he brought loaded gun to a school field tripLorain police report they're asking a Lorain County grand jury to consider possible charges against a Lorain Schools chaperone who brought a loaded concealed gun to a high school field trip.

Kaylee Zellers’ 3 goals lift Central Dauphin field hockey to win against Mifflin CountyMaddy Vajdic also had a goal for the Rams, and Jackie Rosler had seven saves.

Hayven Mumma helps Cumberland Valley field hockey take down ChambersburgMumma finished with three goals, and Marissa Muza and Lexi Hunter each had a goal and an assist.

Carlisle field hockey scores 6-0 win against CD EastAllison Negley and Emma Shope each had two goals for Carlisle.

Leira Bell, Kylee Boardman, Claire Johnson lead Shippensburg field hockey past WaynesboroSydnee Hottle had a goal and two assists, and Riley Mullen also had a goal.