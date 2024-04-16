Fictional TV Show Men Loved at First but Quickly Hated

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which fictional TV show men they loved at first but quickly came to hate, and y'all didn't hold back. Here are those responses:"I thought Xavier was cool, but then I low-key wanted to puke later in the show whenever he talked. I eye-rolled at him being the 'better' love interest."

"He was so awkward and cute, and he and Serena were a really cute couple . In the later seasons, he was so whiney and self-involved, and when Serena married him after he admitted to being Gossip Girl, I was INFURIATED." "At first, he was my favorite character because he was just nice and supportive all around, and he understood Michaela even when there was tension between them. But later on, it became clear that he was only being nice to Michaela because he wanted to get with her. IMO, I started disliking him after he cheated on Lourdes and started getting all controlling, but then he shot Michaela and blamed it on her new boyfriend.

Fictional TV Show Men Loved Hated Buzzfeed Community Opinions Disappointment Frustration Behavior

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

23 Of The Worst Fictional TV Show MenI'm glad we're all finally on the same page about our thoughts on Derek Shepherd.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Family of Ayden Vargas host community vigil to show everyone how much she was lovedFamily of Ayden Vargas host community vigil

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

TV Show Heartthrobs We Loved Before Realizing They're Kind of AwfulFrom Lucas Scott to Chuck Bass, not all of the heartthrobs from TV shows past have aged well in hindsight

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

If you loved NBC’s ER, this new Max medical drama is the show for youThe team behind Max's upcoming medical drama The Pitt includes veterans of NBC's iconic 15-season drama ER.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

10 Ways X-Men '97 Is Fixing Fox's X-Men Movie Character ChangesX-Men ’97 returns the mutants to top form.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 Biggest Ways X-Men '97 Is Different To X-Men: The Animated SeriesX-Men ’97 made some notable changes to X-Men: TAS.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »