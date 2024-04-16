Fictional TV Show Men Loved at First but Quickly Hated

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which fictional TV show men they loved at first but quickly came to hate, and y'all didn't hold back. Here are those responses:"I thought Xavier was cool, but then I low-key wanted to puke later in the show whenever he talked. I eye-rolled at him being the 'better' love interest."
"He was so awkward and cute, and he and Serena were a really cute couple . In the later seasons, he was so whiney and self-involved, and when Serena married him after he admitted to being Gossip Girl, I was INFURIATED." "At first, he was my favorite character because he was just nice and supportive all around, and he understood Michaela even when there was tension between them. But later on, it became clear that he was only being nice to Michaela because he wanted to get with her. IMO, I started disliking him after he cheated on Lourdes and started getting all controlling, but then he shot Michaela and blamed it on her new boyfriend.
