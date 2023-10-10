FIA Extends Formula 1 Pirelli Tire Deal Through 2027

Pirelli will continue to be the sole provider of tires to the Formula 1 series through at least 2027.The FIA on Tuesday announced a three-year extension covering 2025 through 2027 that will keep Pirelli in F1, along with F2 and F3. It was reported earlier that Bridgestone had also made a bid to bring its tires to the series.

'I would like to thank Pirelli for its ongoing support of motor sport not only in Formula 1, but in many other championships and categories at every level. Work will continue in the coming years to take further strides both in terms of performance and sustainability, and Pirelli have made strong commitments to both of these targets.

