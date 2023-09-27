'Feud Capote vs. The Swans' Images Show Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander & More

Ryan Murphy's anthology series returns for a scintillating second season this winter. Capote vs.

The Big Picture It's going to be a bitterly cold winter this year with the return of Ryan Murphy's Feud anthology series. Following an acclaimed first season about the intense rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, Season 2, now titled Capote vs. The Swans, will instead focus on the conflict between great American author Truman Capote and his swans, the high-society women he became close to. Six years after the first season wrapped up, the first photos for the follow-up are out now showing off the entire cast in character including Tom Hollander as the infamous author along with a cavalcade of talented actresses as his dear friends and eventual mortal enemies.

Capote vs. The Swans is based on Laurence Leamer's 2021 bestseller Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era and follows the progression of Capote's relationships with his various swans from the 1970s up until his death in 1984. Originally tight-knit with the group of prominent women, he burned nearly every bridge with them with the release of La Côte Basque, 1965, an excerpt from his unpublished novel Answered Prayers, in Esquire Magazine. The story was filled with thinly veiled secrets the women had told him in confidence, sparking a bitter, very public feud that would grab tabloid headlines until Capote passed away. Though not every woman would forsake Capote forever, the majority cut ties with the author both out of anger and fear over what other tea he might spill.

Among the high society women appearing in the series are Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Nancy "Slim" Keith (Diane Lane), Ann Woodward (Demi Moore), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart), and Joanne Carson (Molly Ringwald). The photos highlight each actress as they slip into the roles of these stunning and prominent socialites, donning expensive jewelry and outfits for the occasion. Hollander's Capote, meanwhile, looks remarkably accurate as he sits by the fire in his blue suit and yellow pants, ready to mingle with the elite. Finally, there's Treat Williams who plays CBS tycoon and Babe's husband William S. Paley with a glass in his hand as he looks on. Sadly, Williams's role in Feud Season 2 will be his last as he passed away earlier this year at the age of 71.

Who's Bringing 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' to Life? Murphy's starry story of beef wouldn't be complete without a talented director at the helm. Where Season 1 had Murphy at the helm along with a few others, Season 2 will see Academy Award nominee Gus Van Sant take the reins for all eight episodes. Van Sant is best known for his work behind the camera for Good Will Hunting, though he also earned a second nomination for Milk which scored Oscar gold for its star Sean Penn and writer Dustin Lance Black. The scripts for Capote vs. The Swans were penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Robin Baitz.

No release date is currently available for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, but it is expected to debut on FX sometime this winter. Check out the images below.