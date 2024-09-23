Fetterman: 'No One Listens' to Vance Because He Says 'Dumb Things'

Senator John Fetterman said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that no one listened to the Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance because he says “dumb” and “pointless” things.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about another topic, the second apparent assassination attempt against former President Trump this week. This is what his running mate JD Vance have to say in the wake of it. Take a look.” At a campaign rally, Vance said, “The difference between conservatives and liberals is no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris. In the last couple of months and, two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out. Somebody’s going to get hurt by it.”Fetterman said, “I don’t know, who is actually listening to what Vance says? It’s been months already.

He added, “Every Democrat condemned the assassination attempts, and I did, as well, too. They’re talking about eating the dogs and saying outlandish kind of things and now let’s just have a serious conversation about this election and not talking about that kind of empty kind of rhetoric from somebody like JD Vance.

