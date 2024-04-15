Fetterman Criticizes Biden's Stance on Israel

ICYMI, Fetterman keeps going after Biden on Israel —and unlike when a member of the Squad calls for student loan relief, I don't see anyone accusing Fetterman of tearing the party apart.he garnered among the progressive coalitions that got him elected in 2022, all to cheerlead a foreign government’s war crimes . Betweenarrested for protesting Israel ’s horrific attacks on Gaza, Fetterman has become something of a right-wing troll who just occasionally criticizes Trump.

In any case, I’m sorry to even be writing about Fetterman at this point. His stubborn, racist ignorance comes off as little more than a spectacle, a childish and desperate performance to “own the libs” and betray every diverse, progressive voting bloc that he’s relied on throughout his political career—again, in favor of a rogue, bloodthirsty, foreign government.

Fetterman Biden Israel War Crimes Progressive Protest Iran Netanyahu U.S. Stance

