Feral Pigs Becoming an Ecological Threat in Canada

FILE - Two feral hogs are caught in a trap on a farm in rural Washington County, Mo., Jan. 27, 2019. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file), and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. In Canada, the wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat.

They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that's spreading out of control. Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada's leading authorities on the problem, calls feral swine, “the most invasive animal on the planet" and “an ecological train wreck.” Pigs are not native to North America. While they've roamed parts of the continent for centuries, Canada's problem dates back only to the 1980s when it encouraged farmers to raise wild boar, Brook said. The market collapsed after peaking in 2001 and some frustrated farmers simply cut their fences, setting the animals fre





cbsaustin » / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northern States Prepare to Stop Invasion of Wild Pigs from CanadaAn exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Invasive 'Super Pigs' from Canada Threaten Northern US StatesAn exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Invasive 'Super Pigs' Threaten Canada and Northern US StatesAn exploding population of hard-to-eradicate 'super pigs' in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Canada's chief accessibility officer says Air Canada forgot her wheelchair: 'I was furious'Canada’s top government official in charge of helping people with physical disabilities blasted the national airline, Air Canada, for forgetting to bring her wheelchair aboard a cross-country…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

The Feral Predator from Prey Hunts Once Again with Hot ToysThe hunt awaits as the Feral Predator from the Hulu exclusive film Prey is back and has arrived at Hot Toys. Prey is a new prequel series in the Predator franchise that looks fans back to the early 1700s.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

‘Prey’ Feral Predator Hot Toy Hunts Down Sideshow CollectiblesSideshow Collectibles has revealed a new Hot Toy of the Feral Predator from the 20th Century Studios prequel Prey, which is now available in 4K.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »