Fentanyl vial that looks like candy found at Brooklyn playground

Crispus Attucks Playground at 1030 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, where students found suspected fentanyl in a tiny capsule on Wednesday, The Post has learned.

Young students at a private school in brownstone Brooklyn found a brightly colored capsule filled with a powder believed to be fentanyl while playing at a neighborhood park, The Post has learned. Pupils at the Brooklyn Waldorf School in Bedford-Stuyvesant made the potentially fatal find during a routine class visit to nearby Crispus Attucks Playground on Wednesday.

Parents were notified of the incident in an email later shared on social media among concerned families in the trendy neighborhood. The circulated message included a reference picture of the tiny eye-catching containers, which are known as “trash cans” and commonly used for fentanyl, an opioid that’s 100 times more potent than morphine. headtopics.com

“First please know that all the kids are safe and well!” reads the message obtained Friday by The Post. “Our teachers handled the situation beautifully and in an age appropriate way. “We reminded the children of the class rule that we only pick up things made by nature and in particular some things that aren’t made by nature like these ‘little trash cans’ can have poison on them and children should never touch them, only report them to grown ups right away,” the notice continued.Cops in the northwestern US first detected fentanyl mixtures in so-called “trash cans” in 2019.

“The newness of the packaging is attractive. It’s distinctive. And like any other product, selling drugs is in many ways about marketing,” Drug Enforcement Administration officialsA copy of the message sent to parents of students at Brooklyn Waldorf School after the troubling find on Wednesday. headtopics.com

