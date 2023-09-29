Fenced in neighbor arrested for criminal mischief: Parma Heights Police Blotter

In this week’s Parma Heights Police Blotter, police returned to a Manorford Drive address about a neighbor damaging the resident’s fence. The officer, who previously warned the female to stop her behavior, arrested the suspect for criminal mischief.On Sept. 4, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road car crash.

An arriving officer talked to the at-fault Volkswagen driver, who smelled like booze.

After failing a field sobriety test, the Cleveland man was arrested for drunken driving.Drunken driving, Pearl Road: During a Sept. 5 traffic stop of a Buick Lucerne for traffic violations on Pearl Road, the officer discovered the driver smelled like booze.

After failing a field sobriety test, the man was arrested for drunken driving. During a search of the Buick, police discovered the Cleveland man was also in possession of marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia.Theft, Pearl Road: headtopics.com

The thing about renting equipment is one doesn’t own it after it’s used. Apparently a customer at a Pearl Road business didn’t understand that concept because on Sept. 5 an employee called police after discovering a piece of rented equipment was never returned.

The business made numerous attempts to contact the suspect. Police are investigating.On Sept. 6, police observed a weaving Honda SUV on Pearl Road.

While talking to the Brunswick driver, the officer smelled booze.

After failing a field sobriety test, the man was arrested for drunken driving. He was also cited for weaving.During a Sept. 3 traffic stop of a vehicle for a brake light violation, the officer smelled marijuana.

A search revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Parma Heights man was cited for a brake light violation, possessing marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

