Female Hockey Player Injured by Male Opponent in Massachusetts

A female hockey player in Massachusetts had her teeth knocked out and suffered other facial injuries on Thursday after getting hit in the face by a ball shot by a male opponent. Screams from the injured girl can be heard, and shocked faces from all other players can be seen as the playoff game between Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School and Swampscott High School came to an immediate stop. This happened at an all girls high school hockey game in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

A male who identifies as a female joined the team and hit a girl in the face, reportedly knocking her teeth out. You can hear her shrieking in pain. The player for Swampscott, who hit the shot that injured the female player, #2, is a biological male. The teammates of the injured girl immediately turned away and began crying after seeing the injuries sustained by their fellow player. According to pro-women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, NCAA President Charlie Baker, who has been non-commital in dealing with the issue of male infiltration into women’s sports, lives in Swampscott. It's reported that male player (#2 for Swampscott) knocked the teeth out of female player

