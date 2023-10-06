Female cop shows her dance moves underground in viral online videos

NYC high school placed on lockdown, 2 firearms and BB gun found: copsA newbie uniformed cop with oodles of swagger is kicking up a storm of controversy with at least three dancing videos posted online — including one where she boogies alongside a “turnstile jumper.

The video, which was posted Thursday by @almightyarcher and has garnered 195,000 views, shows the two dancing to the Rihanna song “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.” In another video, Familia appears to help a man wearing MSCHF’s $350 Big Red Boots up after he pretends to fall up a flight of subway stairs before the two dance to Prinz, Gabriela Bee’s song “Highs & Lows.”In a third video, Familia sashays up a short flight of subway stairs and dances with a man in front of a male cop to rapper Big Boss Vette’s “Can’t FWM.

Familia has been stationed at the Upper West Side’s 24th Precinct, police sources said. She made $42,500 last year, online records show. Added Retired NYPD Lt. John Macari on X, formerly Twitter: “Alright I’m all for having fun at work but this is getting a little ridiculous.”Police sources said the officer was transferred over the videos, but an NYPD spokesperson said she wasn’t in trouble. headtopics.com

