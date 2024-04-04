Female Bias in Autoimmune Disease: The Role of Xist

Female bias in autoimmune disease can be profound, with nine females developing lupus for every male affected, and nearly twice that ratio seen in Sjögren disease. For years, researchers have worked to determine the reasons for sex-linked differences in immune response and autoimmunity, with environmental factors, sex hormones, and X-chromosome inactivation — the process by which a second X chromosome is silenced — all seen as having roles.

More recently, different groups of researchers have homed in on a long noncoding RNA fragment called X-inactive specific transcript, or Xist, as a potential driver of sex bias in autoimmune disease. Xist, which occurs in female mammals, has been known since the 1990s as the master regulator of X-chromosome inactivation, the process by which the second X chromosome is silenced, averting a fatal double dose of X-linked gene

