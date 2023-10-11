FEMA under civil rights investigation after sending ‘unintelligible’ Merbok relief info to Alaska Native communities

The storm surge from Typhoon Merbok brought high water 17 miles inland to Chevak from the Bering Sea coast, where boats parked on the Ninglikfak River were tossed around like bathtub toys. These boats aren’t just for recreation; they offer residents a way to access subsistence food resources, including fish and moose.
In September, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, her chief of staff and chief counsel received a memo from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. According to the memo, a “complaint investigation” is examining how FEMA interacted with Alaska Native communities in the aftermath of last fall’s storm.
The mistranslations were particularly galling to Berlin, who grew up speaking Yugtun, because he remembers a time when the federal government forbade Alaska Natives and American Indians from speaking their languages at all. headtopics.com
In an emailed statement, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan wrote that “there is no excuse” for the unintelligible translations “that leave Alaska Native people without the vital information they need in a crisis.”The Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties did not respond to a request for comment on its investigation.
“We have instituted … a complete overhaul of our translator vetting, onboarding and evaluation processes; and the requirement for all linguists to sign and adhere to a strict code of ethics,” she wrote. headtopics.com
